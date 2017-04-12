Abigail Breslin was sexually assaulted by someone she knew.

The 20-year-old actress has spoken out during Sexual Assault Awareness Month after sharing a post on Instagram which addressed the fact being in a relationship doesn't automatically mean consenting to sex.

The post read: "You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you're in a relationship with. Dating is not consent. Marriage is not consent (sic)"

In the accompanying caption, the 'Scream Queens' actress wrote: "I knew my assailant #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #breakthesilence.(sic)"

